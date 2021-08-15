Police: Man charged in connection to breaking & entering in Richmond
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to a breaking and entering at a Richmond residence.
Police say on Aug. 12, Teron Clarke was arrested and charged for the breaking and entering of a residence located in the 1600 block of Kingswood Street.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, according to police.
