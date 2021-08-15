Police: Man charged in connection to breaking & entering in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to a breaking and entering at a Richmond residence.

Police say on Aug. 12, Teron Clarke was arrested and charged for the breaking and entering of a residence located in the 1600 block of Kingswood Street.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.