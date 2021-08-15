Healthcare Pros
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire

Three others hurt in fire including firefighter
A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on Richmond's southside.
A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on Richmond’s southside.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on Richmond’s southside.

Fire crews were called to the 4200 block of Banton Street around 7 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story of the home.

Officials say six people were inside the home when the fire started. When crews arrived, three adult men were outside the home.

A 22-year-old mother, Jasmine Allen, had reportedly jumped from a second-story window and was found on the ground outside the home.

Firefighters pulled two children, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland, from the second story of the home and performed CPR in an attempt to revive them.

Officials say the mother and her two children died at the hospital.

Two of the three men inside the home remain hospitalized with injuries.

While working to rescue the people inside the home, one Richmond firefighter was also injured. He is being treated for burns to his hands.

Fire investigators say the fire started in a room on the second floor and that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Send it to 12 here.

