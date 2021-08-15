Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

More than 5.3 million people receive first vaccine dose | Over 4.7 million people fully vaccinated

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.(CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Aug. 15, at least 5,310,282 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 62.2% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,706,457 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 55.1% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 74.2%. As of Tuesday, 66.2% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Aug. 15, 9,680,836 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 14,786.

In total, 10,628,555 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Pearl McKeithan lost her stepfather and six pets in the mobile home fire Friday. Now she is...
Stepdaughter of elderly man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire speaks out
A mother and her two young children were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning on...
Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence

Latest News

No appointments are needed.
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Blackstone
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy