Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Blackstone

No appointments are needed.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District will be hosting a mass COVID-19 clinic in Blackstone.

The clinic will take place on Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bethany House on 903 South Main Street.

Vaccines will be free to the public.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for those who are 12 years of age or older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 years of age or older. Parents or guardians must be with patients who are under 18.

To find a vaccination site near you, click here.

