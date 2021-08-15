Forecast: Much cooler with more rain likely this evening
More comfortable to close out the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay below average with a few more showers & storms possible today
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Not as hot! Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
