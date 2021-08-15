Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Forecast: Much cooler with more rain likely this evening

More comfortable to close out the weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay below average with a few more showers & storms possible today

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Not as hot! Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 70%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

