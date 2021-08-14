Swift Creek Mill Theatre to open season with musical comedy, ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Swift Creek Mill Theatre will be opening its new season with, ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’.

The musical is described as ‘a smart, insightful musical comedy that tackles the thrill and folly of modern love’ and follows the progression of modern-day relationships from the first date to marriage, children, and the quest for romance in the golden years.

The show will open on March 21, 2022, and will run through May 2, 2022, on Fridays, Saturdays and select Thursdays at 8 p.m. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. and are shown on certain days.

Reserve tickets are $49. Discounts are offered for seniors, military and students.

