Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Swift Creek Mill Theatre to open season with musical comedy, ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

The musical is described as ‘a smart, insightful musical comedy that tackles the thrill and...
The musical is described as ‘a smart, insightful musical comedy that tackles the thrill and folly of modern love’.(Swift Creek Mill Theatre)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Swift Creek Mill Theatre will be opening its new season with, ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’.

The musical is described as ‘a smart, insightful musical comedy that tackles the thrill and folly of modern love’ and follows the progression of modern-day relationships from the first date to marriage, children, and the quest for romance in the golden years.

The show will open on March 21, 2022, and will run through May 2, 2022, on Fridays, Saturdays and select Thursdays at 8 p.m. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. and are shown on certain days.

Reserve tickets are $49. Discounts are offered for seniors, military and students.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Latest News

Pearl McKeithan lost her stepfather and six pets in the mobile home fire Friday. Now she is...
Stepdaughter of elderly man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire speaks out
Members of the Board of Supervisors will be doing the ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 on...
Hanover County to open new History and Culture museum
Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society presents craft activity for children to create paper lanterns