Stepdaughter of elderly man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire speaks out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A day after the deadly structure fire at the Shady Hill Mobile homes in Chesterfield, the reality is only just beginning to sink in for tenant Pearl McKeithan.

“I just wish that I was here so I could help out in some kind of way,” McKeithan said. “I feel that I’m dreaming, but I know I’m not dreaming.”

McKeithan says she lived in the now charred mobile home with her Stepfather 78-year-old Wesley King. Friday afternoon she says she left her home to get her COVID-19 vaccine with her boyfriend.

“I left here at 1 p.m. and everything was OK,” McKeithan said. “My stepfather was awake before I left; he was sitting in the chair in his room watching television and working with a puzzle book.”

Unfortunately, McKeithan didn’t know that it would be the last time she or her boyfriend would ever see her stepfather. Shortly after arriving at her appointment, McKeithan says she received the worst call she could ever hope to hear. That her father and six pets were still trapped inside the home.

“I was only gone an hour before I got the call,” McKiethan said. “Why did it have to happen when I left, I only was gone for an hour.”

“I wish I was here to help her out,” her boyfriend said.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were able to pull the 78-year-old out of the fire but his injuries were too great. King later died at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I’m having a hard time coping with it, to have to come back here and see this, and knowing that I don’t have anywhere to live at I just don’t know,” McKeithan said.

McKeithan says she lost everything including three dogs and one cat. She says two of her other dogs are still missing. With few places left to turn, McKeithan says she now relying on her faith.

“I’m going to leave it in God’s hands, but I’m glad somebody is helping me out like the Red Cross.”

In addition to the Red Cross, McKeithan says her landlord is working with her to help get her back on her feet, but she says she will still need a lot of help with funeral costs for her stepfather, pet burials, and putting her life back together. McKeithan says anyone who would like to support her can reach her via her Facebook page HERE.

