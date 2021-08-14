How to be a frugal traveler

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the U.S. Travel Association Travel Price Index for May, airfare is up more than 24% and lodging prices are up 10% from last year.

According to the experts at NerdWallet, first and foremost, this is the perfect time to use stocked-up credit card perks.

Maybe it’s free checked bags on flights or hotel room upgrades.

Don’t always be loyal to the big brands. Many people can find an independent hotel with a better price, so shop around for lodging.

Book hotels or Airbnb’s in an area where it’s easy to walk around or take public transit. This can help save money on rental cars.

For those renting a car, be strategic! If possible, create a vacation where you can be without a car for a few days so you don’t have to rent one for a full week.

And maybe skip the souvenirs this year: it could mean carrying less home in your luggage.

