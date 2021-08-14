Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to host job fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services will be hosting a job fair next week.

Job opportunities at MH/DS will include:

Training assistants

Clinicians

Case managers

Case aides

Business manager

Senior controller

Peer recovery specialist

Part-time physician assistant

Group home supervisor

Clinical supervisor

Community support supervisor

To review information about the job opportunities, click here.

At this free event, participants will be able to meet with staff, participate in interviews and submit an online job application using computers provided onsite.

If you can not attend the event in person, a virtual information session will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. through WebEx. For more information on how to participate, click here.

The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the MH/DS main office located at 10299 Woodman Road. Attendees must wear face masks. For more information, click here.

