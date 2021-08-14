Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to host job fair
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services will be hosting a job fair next week.
Job opportunities at MH/DS will include:
- Training assistants
- Clinicians
- Case managers
- Case aides
- Business manager
- Senior controller
- Peer recovery specialist
- Part-time physician assistant
- Group home supervisor
- Clinical supervisor
- Community support supervisor
To review information about the job opportunities, click here.
At this free event, participants will be able to meet with staff, participate in interviews and submit an online job application using computers provided onsite.
If you can not attend the event in person, a virtual information session will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. through WebEx. For more information on how to participate, click here.
The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the MH/DS main office located at 10299 Woodman Road. Attendees must wear face masks. For more information, click here.
