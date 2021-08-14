Henrico to hold immunization clinic ahead of school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic for students ahead of the school year.

Middle and high schoolers can get several required vaccines as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on age and grade, students can get vaccinated for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV, meningococcal virus and COVID-19.

Meningococcal vaccine: Only rising seventh and 12th-graders can receive vaccinations. Required for students entering seventh and 12th grade.

TDaP vaccine: Students ages 11 or older can be vaccinated. Required for students entering seventh grade.

HPV vaccine: Students ages 11 or older can be vaccinated. Not required for enrollment.

COVID-19 vaccine: Anyone (student or family) 12 years old and older can be vaccinated. Not required for enrollment. The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which is approved for those 12 and up, will be available for students. It is also expected to be the vaccine available for adults at the clinics.

The clinic is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Brookland Middle School.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.