Henrico to hold immunization clinic ahead of school year

HCPS recommends the following infection control measures to prevent the spread of these...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic for students ahead of the school year.

Middle and high schoolers can get several required vaccines as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on age and grade, students can get vaccinated for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV, meningococcal virus and COVID-19.

  • Meningococcal vaccine: Only rising seventh and 12th-graders can receive vaccinations. Required for students entering seventh and 12th grade.
  • TDaP vaccine: Students ages 11 or older can be vaccinated. Required for students entering seventh grade.
  • HPV vaccine: Students ages 11 or older can be vaccinated. Not required for enrollment.
  • COVID-19 vaccine: Anyone (student or family) 12 years old and older can be vaccinated. Not required for enrollment. The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which is approved for those 12 and up, will be available for students. It is also expected to be the vaccine available for adults at the clinics.

The clinic is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Brookland Middle School.

