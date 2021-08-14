Hanover County to open new History and Culture museum

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The county will be opening its new museum called the ‘Hanover Museum of History and Culture’.

The museum will include a community welcome center and four changing exhibit galleries. This will be the first museum in Virginia to exhibit the Smithsonian Institute’s traveling Museum on Main Street Crossroads: Change in Rural America. This exhibit is in partnership with the Ashland Museum.

Members of the Board of Supervisors will be doing the ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 on the lawn of the historic Hanover Courthouse.

A free event called, ‘Make History With Us’, will start from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 28 and will include vendors, special guests, live music and gifts for the first 500 families in attendance.

Colonial re-enactors will join present performances of Patrick Henry’s “The Parsons’ Cause” at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.