Hanover County to open new History and Culture museum

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The county will be opening its new museum called the ‘Hanover Museum of History and Culture’.

The museum will include a community welcome center and four changing exhibit galleries. This will be the first museum in Virginia to exhibit the Smithsonian Institute’s traveling Museum on Main Street Crossroads: Change in Rural America. This exhibit is in partnership with the Ashland Museum.

Members of the Board of Supervisors will be doing the ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 on the lawn of the historic Hanover Courthouse.

A free event called, ‘Make History With Us’, will start from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 28 and will include vendors, special guests, live music and gifts for the first 500 families in attendance.

Colonial re-enactors will join present performances of Patrick Henry’s “The Parsons’ Cause” at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

