Forecast: More strong to severe storms possible today

Starting the day mostly dry, storms likely by late afternoon
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry through the morning and early afternoon, then a threat for severe storms later in the afternoon/evening.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts will be possible in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Not as hot! Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

