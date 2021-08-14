Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Federal attorneys rest case in trial of former Va. sheriff

The government completed its presentation on Friday.
The government completed its presentation on Friday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case against a former Tidewater Virginia sheriff accused of unlawfully accepting money and gifts to enrich himself while in office.

The government began earlier this month presenting evidence in the corruption trial of Bob McCabe, who was Norfolk sheriff for 22 years. The government completed its presentation on Friday.

McCabe begins his case this coming week. McCabe is accused of using his position to solicit bribes and campaign donations from people linked to two companies that had large jail contracts.

McCabe’s lawyer says any gifts stemmed from his friendships, and not from business dealings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Latest News

Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society presents craft activity for children to create paper lanterns
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
55% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | More than 10.6 million vaccine doses distributed
There is a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms today with damaging wind gusts the...
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday brings another severe threat