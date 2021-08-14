Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DMV locations to offer drop-off services for Virginia vehicle titles

Customer service will review to make sure the application is complete for processing, which...
Customer service will review to make sure the application is complete for processing, which will take five business days.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Customers who need to apply for a Virginia vehicle title can now drop off their applications at any DMV location.

You do not need an appointment to drop off applications, however if you want same-day service, you must schedule an appointment.

Customer service will review to make sure the application is complete for processing, which will take five business days.

The new service will begin on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others

Latest News

There is a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms today with damaging wind gusts the...
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday brings another severe threat
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
55% of Virginia’s population remains fully vaccinated | More than 10.6 million vaccine doses distributed
At this free event, participants will be able to meet with staff, participate in interviews and...
Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to host job fair
The Flick Factory will be hosting a Back to School supply drive this weekend.
Flick Factor to host back-to-school supply drive