Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police is looking for a woman who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Emily Cruciata, 31, is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Cruciata is believed to be driving a blue, 2011, Honda CRV, with license plate: UHC3269.
Anyone with information on Cruciata’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.