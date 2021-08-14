Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police is looking for a woman who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Emily Cruciata, 31, is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cruciata is believed to be driving a blue, 2011, Honda CRV, with license plate: UHC3269.

Anyone with information on Cruciata’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

