Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday

Emily Cruciata
Emily Cruciata(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police is looking for a woman who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Emily Cruciata, 31, is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cruciata is believed to be driving a blue, 2011, Honda CRV, with license plate: UHC3269.

Anyone with information on Cruciata’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Latest News

Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society presents craft activity for children to create paper lanterns
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
55% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | More than 10.6 million vaccine doses distributed
There is a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms today with damaging wind gusts the...
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday brings another severe threat
At this free event, participants will be able to meet with staff, participate in interviews and...
Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to host job fair