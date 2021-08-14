Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield Historical Society presents craft activity for children to create paper lanterns

Magnolia Grange House Museum
Magnolia Grange House Museum(chesterfieldhistory.com)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will be presenting, ‘Paper Lantern Play’, an activity for children to create paper lanterns.

The paper lanterns will be inspired by Chinese wedding lanterns that were often imported and displayed in Colonial homes.

Children in grades 1-3 are invited to attend and must be with adults. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Space is also limited and reservations are required.

The event will be held at the Magnolia Grange House Museum located at 10020 Iron Bridge Road on Aug. 26. Those who wish to register must call by Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.

For more details or to sign up, call 804-748-1498.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Latest News

Emily Cruciata
Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
55% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | More than 10.6 million vaccine doses distributed
There is a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms today with damaging wind gusts the...
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday brings another severe threat
At this free event, participants will be able to meet with staff, participate in interviews and...
Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to host job fair