Chesterfield Historical Society presents craft activity for children to create paper lanterns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will be presenting, ‘Paper Lantern Play’, an activity for children to create paper lanterns.

The paper lanterns will be inspired by Chinese wedding lanterns that were often imported and displayed in Colonial homes.

Children in grades 1-3 are invited to attend and must be with adults. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Space is also limited and reservations are required.

The event will be held at the Magnolia Grange House Museum located at 10020 Iron Bridge Road on Aug. 26. Those who wish to register must call by Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.

For more details or to sign up, call 804-748-1498.

