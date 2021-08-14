Agreement: Va. service-dog company ordered to pay $3 million

MADISON, Va. (AP) — The founder of a Virginia service-dog company could pay $3 million in restitution and other penalties to settle a lawsuit that accused him of deceiving customers and providing them ill-trained animals.

An agreement signed by a judge ends litigation initially filed in 2018 by state Attorney General Mark Herring against Charles D. Warren Jr. and his Madison County company.

Herring’s office says Warren’s dogs purportedly could assist people who have diabetes, autism and other disorders, but customers often were delivered poorly trained puppies with behavioral and training issues.

The judgment includes no admission of wrongdoing. Some payments could be suspended if Warren meets certain conditions.

