VSU awarded $500k grant to preserve historical building on campus

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Virginia State University a $500,000 grant to preserve a historic building on campus.

The grant will be used to restore Lula Johnson (formerly Vawter) Hall.

The NPS announced $9.7 million in grants will help 20 preservation projects for historic buildings on HBCU campuses in 10 states.

