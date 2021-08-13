VDH says it will provide 3rd doses of COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will make third doses of COVID-19 vaccines available to immunocompromised people, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to moderately and severely immunocompromised people starting Saturday.

This follows the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends third doses for those with compromised immune systems.

“This is important additional protection for people who have impaired immune systems,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “As COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia and the country, everyone who is eligible should get appropriately vaccinated as soon as they can.”

The CDC’s recommendation is the final step in the authorization process for third doses for some eligible populations.

Additional doses are not recommended for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who have already received two doses should wait 28 days before getting the third.

Persons who are significantly immunocompromised can discuss the possibility of monoclonal antibody treatment options with their healthcare provider in case they get infected with or are exposed to COVID-19.

Read the full VDH release here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.