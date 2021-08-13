VDH reports over 2,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 7.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 717,826 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. 2,270 new cases were reported in 24 hours.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,599 deaths have been reported and 32,093 patients have been hospitalized. The 7-day testing positivity rate increased to 7.7%.

There are a total of 3,915 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 78,816 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,193,781 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 30,177 cases, 1,071 hospitalizations, 455 deaths

Henrico: 27,455 cases, 1,123 hospitalizations, 643 deaths

Richmond: 18,287 cases, 834 hospitalizations, 281 deaths

Hanover: 8,989 cases, 331 hospitalizations, 169 deaths

Petersburg: 4,163 cases, 179 hospitalizations, 92 deaths

Goochland: 1,566 cases, 61 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.

The latest map from the CDC shows a majority of the area in red. Louisa is highlighted in orange, meaning substantial levels of transmission. Only four counties in the entire state are seeing moderate levels in yellow. Click here to view the full map.

