Study: Cancer patients use less marijuana than general public

Researchers are Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center found that cancer...
Researchers are Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center found that cancer patients use marijuana less than the general public.(Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center found that cancer patients use marijuana less than the general public.

The study looked at data from 20,000 people between 2013 and 2018. It found that marijuana use - at its peak - was only at 9% among cancer patients, compared to 14% among the general public with no cancer history.

“Even when we looked at whether someone used cannabis over the four years of observation and we control for things like age and race, cancer patients are still not increasing their use over time like the general population,” said study lead author Bernard Fuemmeler, Ph.D., M.P.H. “I would have expected them to have at least mirrored what was happening in the general population.”

There was an increase in use during the study period for the general public.

“Because of law enforcement changing, we expect to see changes in attitudes and perceived benefits and harms,” said study co-author Sunny Jung Kim, Ph.D. “This work gives us perspective on prevalence of cannabis use among cancer patients and how it has changed over time.”

According to the study, the odds of a cancer patient using marijuana was essentially flat between 2013 and 2018.

“There is that element of a life-changing moment when you have cancer,” said Fuemmeler. “You have to be mindful of your health and contemplate whether something like cannabis is helpful or hurtful.”

Regardless of cancer history, people who reported being in pain were more likely to use marijuana. The lower rates of use were “among women, older people and those with higher incomes, medical insurance or better mental health.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

