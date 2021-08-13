Staff at child care centers required to wear masks indoors

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As students and staff return to the school building this fall sporting masks due to a statewide mandate, child care centers are required to follow a similar policy.

In July, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) released updated COVID-19 guidelines for child care programs. Those guidelines cited a policy by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (VDOLI) requiring masking of staff at child care centers, but not for kids themselves.

Under that policy, the department only recommends masking for children ages two and older while indoors, with some exceptions.

However, at Wee Folks Nursery in Chesterfield, the staff has taken an all-out approach.

The same feeling of excitement and energy pre-pandemic still exists around the table at Wee Folks in August 2021.

“This is kinetic sand,” exclaimed a child.

However, the look is a bit different.

“You know, you can’t be too careful with the kids,” said Director Sharon Williams. “We’ve kept it on the whole time that we’ve had all this.”

Since March 13, 2020 all staff and kids inside Wee Folks Nursery have sported masks. “

They have done a great job and the parents have done a great job - bringing extra masks,” Williams said. “If they have a runny nose, we can change it.”

Despite the challenges that came with the pandemic, the child care center stayed open over the last 17 months.

“We operated the whole time with 20-25 kids,” Williams said. “For a while we didn’t take any new kids, but then started picking up at the beginning of this summer.”

Meanwhile, the facility also required staff to get vaccinated, but despite those vaccinations, employees are still required to wear a mask indoors.

It is a decision that falls in line with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s policy. That reminder sent out July 20 via VDOE.

On July 20, the Virginia Dept. of Education released updated COVID-19 guidelines for child care programs. (VDOE)

“The CDC recommended it and the owner is just really passionate about keeping these kids and everybody safe and we just said we’re wearing them,” Williams said.

“From what I’ve seen those daycares are doing a great job,” said Rebecca Lewis, Senior Epidemiologist with the Richmond & Henrico Health District. “We just continue to have them (cases), I know the parents are frustrated with things, but as of right now we have to keep in mind our young ones are not eligible for a vaccine yet.”

It is also why Williams keeps the older kids are separated from the younger ones. However, they also have other mitigation efforts in play.

“We do a lot of hand washing, we take the kids temperatures when they come in every morning and then they have to go wash up,” she said. “We’ve tried to keep clean and sanitized and keep very careful.”

So far, it has proved successful. In the last 17 months, the facility has only had one COVID-19 case, and that was from a few weeks ago.

“It’s just a reminder that this can still happen,” Lewis said. “We have to keep our mitigation efforts up, we have to continue to disinfect and remind our parents of our policies and this is why we’re doing this; to keep not only the children, but also the staff safe.”

The statewide mask mandate issued Thursday for K-12 staff and students does not apply to freestanding child care or preschools, according to the Governor’s Office. However, the new public health order does apply to young children, ages two and older, participating in early childhood and after school programs at public and private K-12 schools.

