Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RRHA moves forward with license plate reader program

Richmond Police awaiting five devices for installation
Richmond Police plan to place the devices in several areas, including Southwood, Shockoe Bottom...
Richmond Police plan to place the devices in several areas, including Southwood, Shockoe Bottom and RRHA neighborhoods, among others.
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five fixed license plate readers are on the way to Richmond. Richmond Police plan to place the devices in several areas, including Southwood, Shockoe Bottom and RRHA neighborhoods, among others.

“We have to utilize every tool in the toolbox to mitigate deadly situations that may end up with loss of life and unfortunately we have seen that up tick in Richmond,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond.

The Police Chief says these devices are intended to reduce crime, enhance homeland security, assist with Amber alerts, and identify stolen vehicles.

“This is not the solution but I believe it is a part of the solution,” said Angela Fountain, RRHA Spokeswoman.

This week, RRHA approved the installation of the readers. A spokeswoman says residents in those communities want to feel safe.

“To say that our communities are being targeted is simply not true. This is taking place across the city of Richmond,” said Fountain.

But others disagree including the Legal Aid Justice Center.

“What I do not hear is that increased policing and surveillance cameras mean safety for folks who live in RRHA properties,” said Yohance Whitaker, Legal Aid Justice Center Organizer.

The readers cost about $75,000 total and will be covered by a grant from the Department of Justice.

The information will go to the Virginia State Police License Plate Reader program. Police maintain the system only retains plate information when the data pertains to active investigations and intelligence gathering. Other data is purged within 24 hours.

“If this tool is going to help us do that in high crime areas then I support that,” said Mayor Stoney.

Police say locations are still being finalized, but the devices can be moved to other locations as needed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
Police released a photo from a Chesterfield crash that injured four people.
Driver charged with failure to yield after 4 injured in crash

Latest News

When the break happened, up to 2,000 gallons of water were lost per minute.
People in Petersburg asked to conserve water due to main line break
We are giving lucky viewers the chance to win a copy of The Four Winds. Plus, one grand prize...
Enter to win a #1 NY Times Bestseller plus a $250 gift card!
Enter now to win tickets to Tyrannosaurs exhibit at Science Museum of Virginia
Enter now to win tickets to Tyrannosaurs exhibit at Science Museum of Virginia
Heat advisory until 7pm
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat, storm chance today