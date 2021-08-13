Registration closing soon for virtual learning in Chesterfield
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Time is running out to sign up for virtual learning in Chesterfield!
There are a few seats left for ‘CCPS Online’, which is a virtual learning program for students in middle and high school. Late registration for the program closes on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.
The school district is also offering a ‘Virtual Learning Academy’ for children in grades Kindergarten through 8th. Registration for that program closes on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.
For more information on how to register, click here.
