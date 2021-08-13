Registration closing soon for virtual learning in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Time is running out to sign up for virtual learning in Chesterfield!

There are a few seats left for ‘CCPS Online’, which is a virtual learning program for students in middle and high school. Late registration for the program closes on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.

The school district is also offering a ‘Virtual Learning Academy’ for children in grades Kindergarten through 8th. Registration for that program closes on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.

For more information on how to register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.