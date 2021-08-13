Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Powhatan shopping center sells for $4.3 million

Powhatan shopping center sells for $4.3 million.
Powhatan shopping center sells for $4.3 million.(S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Maxey Center in Powhatan has sold for $4.3 million dollars.

The center at 3452 Anderson Highway was sold to Ruffin Mill, LLC, a local investor represented by Mike Carroll of General Land.

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. previously provided leasing and management services for the 17,235 square foot, fully leased shopping center.

Businesses include Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Edward Jones, Angela’s Italian Restaurant, ERA Napier and Powhatan Gentle Dentistry.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
Police released a photo from a Chesterfield crash that injured four people.
Driver charged with failure to yield after 4 injured in crash

Latest News

Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
A Virginia Dept. of Labor and Industry policy requires child care staff to wear masks indoors.
Staff at child care centers required to wear masks indoors
When the break happened, up to 2,000 gallons of water were lost per minute.
Petersburg repairs water main break; full service expected soon
A close up of a roulette table.
If the casino referendum is passed, Richmond would receive over $26 million. The city wants to know how you’d spend it.