Powhatan shopping center sells for $4.3 million.

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Maxey Center in Powhatan has sold for $4.3 million dollars.

The center at 3452 Anderson Highway was sold to Ruffin Mill, LLC, a local investor represented by Mike Carroll of General Land.

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. previously provided leasing and management services for the 17,235 square foot, fully leased shopping center.

Businesses include Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Edward Jones, Angela’s Italian Restaurant, ERA Napier and Powhatan Gentle Dentistry.

