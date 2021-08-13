Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: 7-year-old killed, 4-year-old injured in DUI crash

A 7-year-old died at the scene and a 4-year-old was transported to the hospital.
A 7-year-old died at the scene and a 4-year-old was transported to the hospital.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 7-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old is recovering after a rollover crash in Warren County.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened on Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m. when a man was driving on private property on Whitney Lane.

Police say he was unable to maneuver the terrain and the vehicle, a 2007 Polaris Ranger, overturned.

A 7-year-old girl was thrown from the all-terrain vehicle, and she died at the scene of the crash.

A 4-year-old boy in the vehicle was sent to Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver, Jerrell S. Leadman, Jr., had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

None of the three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The 61-year-old Bentonville resident was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence.

He also faces two felony counts of child endangerment.

Leadman was transported to RSW Regional Jail and he’s being held without bond.

Additional charges are pending and police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
Police released a photo from a Chesterfield crash that injured four people.
Driver charged with failure to yield after 4 injured in crash

Latest News

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Crews responded to a mobile home fire at Shady Hill Trailer Rentals.
One sent to hospital as crews respond to mobile home fire
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for all counties shaded in yellow, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat again this evening
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others