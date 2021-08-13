Police: 7-year-old killed, 4-year-old injured in DUI crash

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 7-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old is recovering after a rollover crash in Warren County.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened on Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m. when a man was driving on private property on Whitney Lane.

Police say he was unable to maneuver the terrain and the vehicle, a 2007 Polaris Ranger, overturned.

A 7-year-old girl was thrown from the all-terrain vehicle, and she died at the scene of the crash.

A 4-year-old boy in the vehicle was sent to Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver, Jerrell S. Leadman, Jr., had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

None of the three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The 61-year-old Bentonville resident was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence.

He also faces two felony counts of child endangerment.

Leadman was transported to RSW Regional Jail and he’s being held without bond.

Additional charges are pending and police continue to investigate the crash.

