Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died and two others are injured following violence in Southside Richmond.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Commerce Road and found a man injured. Officials say he was not injured by a gunshot, but a fight ensued that caused injuries.
Shortly after, police responded to reports of a person down near Fairfax Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearby, another man was found in an alley and he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for updates.
