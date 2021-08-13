Healthcare Pros
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence

Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died and two others are injured following violence in Southside Richmond.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Commerce Road and found a man injured. Officials say he was not injured by a gunshot, but a fight ensued that caused injuries.

Shortly after, police responded to reports of a person down near Fairfax Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police respond to a crime scene at Fairfax and R Street.
Police respond to a crime scene at Fairfax and R Street.(WWBT)

Nearby, another man was found in an alley and he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for updates.

