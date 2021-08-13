People in Petersburg asked to conserve water due to main line break

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - People in Petersburg are being asked to conserve water after a main water line break within the city.

According to officials, the line from Lake Chesdin broke while a contractor was cutting brush and trees for Dominion Power.

When the break happened, up to 2,000 gallons of water were lost per minute.

The city is now working with Dominion to sure the site and make repairs. During this time, the city will isolate the line, which could result in some water loss issues or low water pressure.

Water is safe to use at this time, but the following mandatory measures are in place until further notice:

Operation of water fountains is prohibited.

Washing of paved areas is prohibited, except for immediate health and safety requirements.

Replenish swimming pools only to levels necessary to maintain health and safety.

Water gardens, plants, and established landscapes only during the night, between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on any day.

Wash non-commercial vehicles only one day a week, using a handheld hose having an automatic shut-off nozzle. Commercial washing businesses are exempt.

May water new landscape during the first thirty (30) days after planting after 30 days, water only during the night, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone with questions about water usage and the water line break should call 804-733-2407.

