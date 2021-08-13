One sent to hospital as crews respond to mobile home fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a mobile home fire in the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park.

Crews responded to 6800 Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 2 p.m. to extinguish the structure fire.

Crews respond to mobile home fire on the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. (WWBT)

One adult who was not identified was pulled from the burning trailer. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire is currently under investigation.

