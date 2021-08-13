One sent to hospital as crews respond to mobile home fire
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a mobile home fire in the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park.
Crews responded to 6800 Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 2 p.m. to extinguish the structure fire.
One adult who was not identified was pulled from the burning trailer. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.