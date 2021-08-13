Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One sent to hospital as crews respond to mobile home fire

Crews responded to a mobile home fire at Shady Hill Trailer Rentals.
Crews responded to a mobile home fire at Shady Hill Trailer Rentals.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a mobile home fire in the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park.

Crews responded to 6800 Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 2 p.m. to extinguish the structure fire.

Crews respond to mobile home fire on the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Crews respond to mobile home fire on the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.(WWBT)

One adult who was not identified was pulled from the burning trailer. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
Police released a photo from a Chesterfield crash that injured four people.
Driver charged with failure to yield after 4 injured in crash

Latest News

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for all counties shaded in yellow, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat again this evening
A 7-year-old died at the scene and a 4-year-old was transported to the hospital.
Police: 7-year-old killed, 4-year-old injured in DUI crash
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others