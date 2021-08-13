Healthcare Pros
Officials say 78-year-old man dies following rescue from mobile home fire

Crews responded to a mobile home fire at Shady Hill Trailer Rentals.
Crews responded to a mobile home fire at Shady Hill Trailer Rentals.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 78-year-old man died of his injuries following a mobile home fire in the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from the burning building.

Crews responded to 6800 Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 2 p.m. to extinguish the structure fire.

Crews respond to mobile home fire on the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Crews respond to mobile home fire on the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.(WWBT)

The fire is currently under investigation.

