Officials say 78-year-old man dies following rescue from mobile home fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 78-year-old man died of his injuries following a mobile home fire in the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from the burning building.

Crews responded to 6800 Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 2 p.m. to extinguish the structure fire.

Crews respond to mobile home fire on the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. (WWBT)

The fire is currently under investigation.

