Officials say 78-year-old man dies following rescue from mobile home fire
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 78-year-old man died of his injuries following a mobile home fire in the Shady Hill Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from the burning building.
Crews responded to 6800 Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 2 p.m. to extinguish the structure fire.
The fire is currently under investigation.
