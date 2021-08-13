News to Know for Aug. 13: Face masks in all schools; Extra vaccine dose; More heat, scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start your day!

More Heat For Today

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index values again will be 100°+ during the afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mask Wearing For All Schools

Gov. Ralph Northam announced a public health emergency order on Thursday to require universal masking in all Virginia K-12 schools.

The order, signed by State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, includes all schools in Virginia, including private schools. The governor’s office clarified the order does not apply to daycares.

The decision comes after some school districts, such as Hanover County, decided to make masks optional. The county has since reversed its decision to comply with the mandate.

The Virginia Education Association applauded the effort, saying the precaution will “save lives.”

Read the full release here.

Virtual Learning Deadlines In Chesterfield

Time is running out to sign up for virtual learning in Chesterfield!

There are a few seats left for ‘CCPS Online’, which is a virtual learning program for students in middle and high school. Late registration for the program closes on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.

The school district is also offering a ‘Virtual Learning Academy’ for children in grades Kindergarten through 8th. Registration for that program closes on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.

For more information on how to register, click here.

Nottoway Virtual Learning Survey

Nottoway County Public Schools are considering adding a virtual learning option. The school district opened a survey to get feedback from parents.

According to the school district, some parents have expressed interest in virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases as well as the mask requirement in schools.

Those who are interested must complete the survey by Aug. 13. To fill out the survey, click here.

Broadband In Central Virginia

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say $14,123,917 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is going toward providing broadband internet to people in central Virginia.

The senators announced Thursday, August 12, that the funds are through the ReConnect Program. Central Virginia Services Inc. will install a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 4,139 households, 193 businesses, and 65 farms spread over 65 square miles.

The funding will also help 37 educational facilities, three health care facilities, and 14 essential community facilities.

Extra Vaccine Dose Approved

U.S. regulators on Thursday said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a "small possible risk" of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

Separately, U.S. health officials are continuing to closely monitor if and when average people’s immunity wanes enough to require boosters for everyone — but for now, the vaccines continue to offer robust protection for the general population.

Kings Dominion’s New Ride! 🎢

Kings Dominion announced Thursday that it is going bananas in 2022 with the debut of “Tumbili”, a first of its kind 4D Spin Roller Coaster for the region that will be built in the former location of The Crypt.

Tumbili is slated to open in the Spring of 2022.

Tumbili will replace the former top spin flat ride The Crypt that was removed in 2020. The coaster will be constructed in the upgraded Safari Village area of the park that will be named “Jungle X-Pedition.”

It is slated to open in the Spring of 2022.

