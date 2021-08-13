Healthcare Pros
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond

Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning along I-95 south in Richmond.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning along I-95 south in Richmond.

Police responded to the crash on I-95 south near the Chamberlayne Road Exit at 2:57 a.m.

According to the investigation, an SUV was headed north when it ran off the right side of the road, went up an embankment and struck a small tree. The SUV then struck, overran the guardrail and overturned.

The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 26-year-old Richmond woman, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

