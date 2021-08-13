Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning along I-95 south in Richmond.
Police responded to the crash on I-95 south near the Chamberlayne Road Exit at 2:57 a.m.
According to the investigation, an SUV was headed north when it ran off the right side of the road, went up an embankment and struck a small tree. The SUV then struck, overran the guardrail and overturned.
The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 26-year-old Richmond woman, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
