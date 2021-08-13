Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

King and Queen County church suffers ‘total loss’ from overnight fire

Lower King and Queen County Baptist Church
Lower King and Queen County Baptist Church(King and Queen Emergency Services)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A church in King and Queen County suffered a total loss after a fire overnight.

A total of 40 personnel responded to the fire at Lower King and Queen Baptist Church located on 204 Timber Branch Road in Dragonsville.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
three men charged
Police: Three men arrested, charged for soliciting a minor using social media

Latest News

The sun sets over the James River in Richmond.
$125M puts ‘meaningful dent’ in plans to halt sewage flow into Virginia rivers
There are a few seats left for ‘CCPS Online’, which is a virtual learning program for students...
Registration closing soon for virtual learning in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Heat advisory until 7pm
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat next couple days