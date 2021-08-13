If the casino referendum is passed, Richmond would receive over $26 million. The city wants to know how you’d spend it.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is preemptively asking for the public’s opinion on spending more than $25 million in revenue that would be received if voters pass a referendum allowing casino gambling in the city.

If casino gambling is established, the city would receive $25.5 million from RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC, which is an unrestricted subsidiary of Urban One, Inc., the backers of the ONE Casino + Resort. A city advisory panel decided in May to move forward with the $517 million project.

Touted as the nation’s only Black-owned casino, the project offers up to 150 hotel rooms along with a dozen bars, restaurants and gaming space. It also has the backing of Mayor Levar Stoney.

No later than Jan. 2023, the ONE Casino + Resort will pay the city an additional $1 million after closing on the financing for the project.

Prior to the November decision, the city is asking residents to rank projects that would utilize the $26.5 million dollars in funding.

The engagement period will span from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6 and will include a digital survey, targeted print surveys and public meetings in English and Spanish. Targeted efforts will be focused on the Southside area, according to a release from the city.

Richmond is asking for public opinion on spending for would-be funds from the ONE Casino + Resort project. (City of Richmond)

The survey focuses on capital improvement projects in the 8th and 9th voter districts, which are closest to the proposed casino site.

The survey can be found here. A survey in Spanish can be found here.

Residents have the opportunity to attend meetings virtually or in person:

Virtual: Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

Join the meeting at this link

Call-In Information:+1 804-316-9457 United States, Richmond (Toll)

Conference ID: 847 482 67#

In-person: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Hill Community Center

3000 Belt Blvd, Richmond

Additional engagement opportunities can be found here.

