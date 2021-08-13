Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

If the casino referendum is passed, Richmond would receive over $26 million. The city wants to know how you’d spend it.

A close up of a roulette table.
A close up of a roulette table.
By Hannah Eason
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is preemptively asking for the public’s opinion on spending more than $25 million in revenue that would be received if voters pass a referendum allowing casino gambling in the city.

If casino gambling is established, the city would receive $25.5 million from RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC, which is an unrestricted subsidiary of Urban One, Inc., the backers of the ONE Casino + Resort. A city advisory panel decided in May to move forward with the $517 million project.

Touted as the nation’s only Black-owned casino, the project offers up to 150 hotel rooms along with a dozen bars, restaurants and gaming space. It also has the backing of Mayor Levar Stoney.

Richmonders set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort in November

No later than Jan. 2023, the ONE Casino + Resort will pay the city an additional $1 million after closing on the financing for the project.

Prior to the November decision, the city is asking residents to rank projects that would utilize the $26.5 million dollars in funding.

The engagement period will span from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6 and will include a digital survey, targeted print surveys and public meetings in English and Spanish. Targeted efforts will be focused on the Southside area, according to a release from the city.

Richmond is asking for public opinion on spending for would-be funds from the ONE Casino +...
Richmond is asking for public opinion on spending for would-be funds from the ONE Casino + Resort project.(City of Richmond)

The survey focuses on capital improvement projects in the 8th and 9th voter districts, which are closest to the proposed casino site.

The survey can be found here. A survey in Spanish can be found here.

Residents have the opportunity to attend meetings virtually or in person:

Virtual: Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

  • Join the meeting at this link.
  • Call-In Information:+1 804-316-9457   United States, Richmond (Toll)
  • Conference ID: 847 482 67#

In-person: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

  • Hickory Hill Community Center
  • 3000 Belt Blvd, Richmond

Additional engagement opportunities can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
Police released a photo from a Chesterfield crash that injured four people.
Driver charged with failure to yield after 4 injured in crash

Latest News

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Crews responded to a mobile home fire at Shady Hill Trailer Rentals.
Officials say 78-year-old man dies following rescue from mobile home fire
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for all counties shaded in yellow, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat again this evening
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others