Henrico Fire & EMS offers tips on avoiding heat exhaustion during scorching temperatures

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - First responders want to make sure you’re taking the necessary steps to protect yourself so you won’t need their services amid hot temperatures.

“We have certainly seen an increase in calls for heat emergencies,” says Henrico Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds.

That’s why he’s on a mission to help you help yourself.

“There are warning signs before it gets too far to where you’re going to have to take a ride with us,” Reynolds said, sitting in the back of an ambulance.

During his time of year, calls for heat exhaustion come in, usually affecting those who are in the heat for long periods of time. It starts with heavy sweating.

“If you start to get cramps, that’s the first sign. If you get cramps, that’s a sign you don’t have enough fluids in you and you need to get out of the heat, get inside of a cool location, start drinking some fluids,” he said.

Not taking action could lead to more problems such as nausea, dizziness, and even passing out. That’s your body telling you something.

“It’s sweated all it can do…You’ve gotten to the point where your body cannot cool itself,” Reynolds added.

He also warns not to be tempted to leave a kid in a hot car when running to the store, even if for a quick second.

“That’s never good any time of the year but especially right now,” Raynolds said. “When you stop and you have that engine stopped, that temperature goes up dramatically very quickly. You never want to leave your kids in the car any of the time if you’re not there with them.”

Virginia just reported its first hot car death of the year involving a child. Reynolds says looking out for kids even applies when you’re both in the car.

“You may be up front in the air conditioning. They’re in the back in the sunshine more than you think. The AC and cooling may not be getting back there as much and if you have a lot of clothes on them and swaddled them up, they can be back there sweating dangerously.”

Last but not least, remember to stay hydrated.

“You want to make sure you’re drinking water or sports drinks. ... Avoid caffeine drinks, those caffeinated drinks, sodas,” Reynolds said.

Those drinks can make you dehydrated in the heat.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.