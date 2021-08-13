Hanover school board reverses optional mask decision following Gov. mask mandate for K-12 schools

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night Hanover parents Kimberly Thurston and Jody McMaster thought they had a win with the County School Board’s 4-3 decision to leave mask-wearing up to parents.

“It was a relief. Relief as a parent knowing I had the right to make the choice for my child,” McMaster said.

“We were incredibly pleased with the victory that we got because it gave us the choice,” Thurston said. “That’s all we’ve ever asked for.”

Now the parents say they’re feeling whiplash after Gov. Ralph Northam announced universal masking in both private and public K-12 schools on Thursday.

Thurston and McMaster represent a group called Hanover Patriots who believe masking is an issue of freedom.

“You tell your children you get the option, and then out of nowhere it’s taken out from under you. It’s devastating,” McMaster said.

Following Northam’s decision, the Hanover County School Board sent a message to families saying that the State Health Commissioner has the authority to issue emergency orders on behalf of the Virginia Board of Health and that Hanover County Public Schools is complying with the order.

“Northam overstepped his bounds, we have a right to choose not to wear a mask or to selectively wear a mask,” Thurston said. “If we don’t feel the need to wear one we don’t need to wear one it’s all about choice”

But parents like Jason King believe this is a health issue first and foremost.

“The state they always have our better interests in mind we elect these people we put them in position and I back them 100 percent,” King said. “Their first priority is to get our kids educated and to make sure they get home safely.”

King says parents on both sides of the debate must work together for everyone’s health.

“It’s been tough on everybody. As soon as we think we got over that hill, there’s something else hitting us, but here in America, we’re strong,” King said. “We’re going to back each other. We’re going to support each other and we’re going to find out a way to beat this.”

But Thurston says the debate over mask mandates in schools is far from over.

“We will continue to advocate with our delegates and our senators, and we will go through the proper channels to make this mask mandate reduced down to choice,” Thurston said.

The Governor’s office says this move helps bolster state law which requires the return to in-person learning to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Following the decisions, Northam said that he fully expected school divisions to do the right thing, and is glad to see it happening.

