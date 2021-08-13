Fredericksburg man caught with loaded gun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Fredericksburg man was issued a citation after Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun in his carry on luggage, according to a release from the Richmond International Airport.

Officers say the man was carrying a .25 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets onto his Thursday flight.

The gun was detected by the X-ray machine in the man’s carry-on items.

Police then confiscated the handgun and issued a citation. He also faces federal fines for bringing a loaded gun into the security checkpoint.

Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director in Richmond, said they take the incident “extremely seriously.”

“It’s very concerning that we’re seeing passengers fighting with flight attendants and fellow travelers. Throw a weapon of any type into the picture and there’s no telling what the outcome could be,” Burke said. “There will be a very stiff federal financial penalty handed down on top of any criminal charges that the police impose when weapons are detected.”

TSA officers have found 11 guns at Richmond International Airport so far this year. In 2020, 22 guns were found, although both years saw significantly fewer passengers due to the pandemic. Fourteen total guns were found in the year 2018, and 14 guns were found in 2019, respectively.

