Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Another First Alert Weather day due to heat

Heat Advisory until 7pm Friday for heat indices up to 108°
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stay cool and hydrated! Friday is a First Alert Weather Days due to the heat and humidity.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index values again will be 100°+ during the afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated. Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Not as hot! Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
three men charged
Police: Three men arrested, charged for soliciting a minor using social media

Latest News

Heat advisory in effect this afternoon.
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat next couple days
Tropical Depression Fred is expected to approach the coast of Florida this weekend.
Fred set to strengthen this weekend
Forecast: Dangerously hot next couple of days
Buses with no air-conditioning, even with the windows down, can feel like 110 degrees or hotter...
Excessive heat causing school districts to close, citing impacts to bus routes