Flick Factory to host Back to School supply drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Flick Factory will be hosting a Back to School supply drive this weekend.

Free backpacks, pens, pencils, notebooks and more will be given out to students in need. Supplies are free to those who are not entering the museum.

Museum entry prices will also be discounted.

The school supply drive will take place on Aug. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7512 West Broad Street.

