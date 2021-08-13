Coast Guard combats COVID-19 and uptick in drug smuggling

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of businesses were shuttered during peak lockdown, but there is one trade the pandemic did not slow down: international drug smuggling. Now Virginia Coast Guard crews are combating drug trafficking and the risks posed by COVID-19.

In Portsmouth, Coast Guard cutter “Bear” is about the length of the Statue of Liberty at 275 feet. The crew of 100 monitors a body of water the size of the United States.

“Imagine patrolling the whole United States with just a couple cop cars,” Commander Jeff Ferlauto said.

A Radford University graduate is among the crew. Serving 11 years in the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Michael Clements became the lead in handling contraband.

“Two o’clock in the morning, we get the drugs on deck, everyone’s motivated, and ready, ready to do the mission,” Clements said.

However, the uncharted global pandemic created new territory for the “Bear” crew, and health protocols became the new norm.

“Safety of our crew members first and foremost is very important to us, but we still have an operational commitment to the US public,” Commander Ferlauto said.

The most recent deployment, from January to April, took the “Bear” to the Panama Canal, the coast of Africa, and the Eastern Pacific.

Despite the pandemic, there was still an uptick in drug smuggling. On the Bear’s last mission, the crew seized more than 8,000 pounds of cocaine.

“Cocaine with a street value of I think north of $140 million,” Commander Ferlauto said.

The drugs were not the only additions onboard. Over the course of deployment, the crew also detained about 15 suspected smugglers.

“We’re treating them as though they’re asymptomatic carriers,” Ensin Giovanniottomanelli, the cutter’s law enforcement officer, said. “We’re wearing gloves, masks. We’re going to give them a medical screening when they show up. There risks we have to take. And we do our best to mitigate those.

The “Bear” will deploy again at the end of summer. Now with the COVID-19 vaccine available, the crew expects the upcoming mission to feel more like normal. More than 90 percent of the crew is fully vaccinated.

When the work does not slow down, the crew members know that even in the midst of a pandemic they can make an impact for their country.

“Being in a COVID environment, you know I’ve been on this ship for almost 6 years straight, and what keeps me coming back, there’s never a question if I’m going to be safe,” Clements said. “That’s why we’re here. Getting drugs off the street. Keeping our country safe.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.