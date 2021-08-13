Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Big cat in East Texas refuge sets record as oldest tiger in captivity

Bengali has outlived all other tigers in captivity.
Bengali has outlived all other tigers in captivity.(Tiger Creek Animal Refuge)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to Tiger Creek Animal Refuge and the Guinness World Records judges, it has now been confirmed that a tiger in the refuge is the oldest known living tiger in captivity.

Bengali will be 26 years old on Aug. 31. She arrived at Tiger Creek in 2000 after retiring from a 5-year stint at Marine World Africa USA in California.

Bengali has outlived all other tigers in captivity.
Bengali has outlived all other tigers in captivity.(Tiger Creek Animal Refuge)

“The life expectancy for tigers in the wild is 8-10 years, whereas tigers in captivity have a life expectancy ranging from 15-20,” says Melanie Wesson, Visitor Services Coordinator at Tiger Creek. “Bengali is in good health, and we are excited to celebrate her next birthday!”

Bengali has outlived all other tigers in captivity.
Bengali has outlived all other tigers in captivity.(Tiger Creek Animal Refuge)

Tiger Creek says they are ecstatic to be blessed with the opportunity of caring for and housing the world’s oldest known living tiger. After all, it is not every day you get to work with a living legend.

For more details about Bengali or her birthday celebration visit www.tigercreek.org, find Tiger Creek on social media using @tigercreekanimalsanctuary, or call their office at 903.858.1008.

The sanctuary is currently closed as a preventative to the Delta Variant.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police are on scene at 1100 Commerce Road for reports of a shooting.
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Southside violence
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM showing variable heat levels.
During heat waves, some Richmond neighborhoods get hit much harder than others

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
55% of Virginia’s population remains fully vaccinated | More than 10.6 million vaccine doses distributed
At this free event, participants will be able to meet with staff, participate in interviews and...
Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to host job fair
The Flick Factory will be hosting a Back to School supply drive this weekend.
Flick Factor to host back-to-school supply drive
Strong to severe storms possible late this afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday brings another severe threat
HCPS recommends the following infection control measures to prevent the spread of these...
Henrico to hold immunization clinic ahead of school year