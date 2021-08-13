Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three brothers have died after they were overcome by fumes in a manure pit.

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.

The village’s fire chief says the brothers were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.

All three were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Manure pits are common on large livestock farms, but they can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
three men charged
Police: Three men arrested, charged for soliciting a minor using social media

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 5.2 million people receive first dose | 55% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Arnold Shwarzenegger on COVID: Screw your freedom
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here
COVID-19 cases in Va.
VDH reports over 2,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 7.7%