Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman uncovers massive megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach

One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.
One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Tina Farley)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lots of time spent searching among the ocean waters for a megalodon tooth finally paid off for one local woman.

Tina Farley said she discovered a massive megalodon tooth a few weeks ago in a swash near Beach Cove Resort.

She found it while looking for sharks’ teeth and thought it was a rock at first.

Just to be sure that it was the real deal, Farley took it to Coastal Scuba who verified that it was a real megalodon tooth.

Farley said she lives in the area and looks all the time for megalodon teeth, and now she can finally she say that she found one.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
Three Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify driver who was killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
three men charged
Police: Three men arrested, charged for soliciting a minor using social media

Latest News

There are a few seats left for ‘CCPS Online’, which is a virtual learning program for students...
Registration closing soon for virtual learning in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police say a man is seriously injured after striking a tree and overturning...
Man seriously injured after striking tree, overturning vehicle on I-95 in Richmond
Heat advisory until 7pm
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat next couple days
Following Northams decision Hanover County's School sent a message to families saying that the...
Hanover school board reverses optional mask decision following Gov. mask mandate for K-12 schools
This is the time of year calls for heat exhaustion come in, usually affecting those who are in...
Henrico Fire & EMS offers tips on avoiding heat exhaustion during scorching temperatures