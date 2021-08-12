Volunteers put finishing touches on new space for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - Over one dozen volunteers from Dominion Energy helped the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck put the finishing touches on their new clubhouse Thursday before their after-school program starts.

The new space comes after a fire destroyed their clubhouse in 2018.

Phillip Mumford, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, said a couple of days after the fire, the club started their programs at other sites in the immediate area.

“It has been an interesting three years since 2018 and we could not be happier to be able to provide the community and the kids the opportunities that we now have available with this new facility and the great staff we’ve been able to pull back together,” Mumford said.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck is getting ready to open their after-school program. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Mumford said their building features new areas.

“We have a career and college achievement center, which is helping our teenagers figure out what’s the next step after they step out of school and out of the club,” he said. “We’re happy to have a STEM center outfitted with four 3D printers.”

This summer, kids were able to experience the new facility as people continued to put the finishing touches on the facility.

On Thursday, volunteers from Dominion Energy spent the day finalizing those details.

“Putting some benches together for the basketball court,” said Todd Flowers, manager of business development at Dominion Energy. “We’re washing and sanitizing the buses to pick up the youth next week.”

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck will start their after-school program on August 23.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.