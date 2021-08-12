Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Volunteers put finishing touches on new space for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck

Volunteers from Dominion Energy spent the day putting the finishing touches on the new space...
Volunteers from Dominion Energy spent the day putting the finishing touches on the new space for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - Over one dozen volunteers from Dominion Energy helped the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck put the finishing touches on their new clubhouse Thursday before their after-school program starts.

The new space comes after a fire destroyed their clubhouse in 2018.

Phillip Mumford, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, said a couple of days after the fire, the club started their programs at other sites in the immediate area.

“It has been an interesting three years since 2018 and we could not be happier to be able to provide the community and the kids the opportunities that we now have available with this new facility and the great staff we’ve been able to pull back together,” Mumford said.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck is getting ready to open their after-school program.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck is getting ready to open their after-school program.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Mumford said their building features new areas.

“We have a career and college achievement center, which is helping our teenagers figure out what’s the next step after they step out of school and out of the club,” he said. “We’re happy to have a STEM center outfitted with four 3D printers.”

This summer, kids were able to experience the new facility as people continued to put the finishing touches on the facility.

On Thursday, volunteers from Dominion Energy spent the day finalizing those details.

“Putting some benches together for the basketball court,” said Todd Flowers, manager of business development at Dominion Energy. “We’re washing and sanitizing the buses to pick up the youth next week.”

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck will start their after-school program on August 23.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia
Gov. Northam announces mask mandate for all K-12 schools

Latest News

Tumbili is slated to open in the Spring of 2022.
Kings Dominion to debut new 4D roller coaster in 2022
Tumbili POV
Residents in Petersburg will be able to stop by a cooling station at the Petersburg Transit...
Petersburg to open cooling stations
Chess
Chess club created to teach inner-city students to play chess, compete in tournaments