Two Richmond concert venues to require proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test

The Broadberry and The National will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond music venues announced they will require proof of vaccines to attend events.

The Broadberry at 2729 W. Broad Street will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the doors opening.

Proof of vaccination includes a physical vaccine card, photocopy or digital version of your CDC-issued vaccination record. The venue requires visitors to present a government-issued ID that matches the name on the vaccine card.

At-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted. The name on the negative result must match the name on a government-issued ID.

More information can be found here.

The National posted changes to its Facebook page Thursday, indicating proof of vaccination will be required for concertgoers and staff.

The policy stems from The Bowery Presents, The National’s parent company.

It says the policy will be in full effect nationwide by Oct. 1. Leading up to Oct., attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

