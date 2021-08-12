Town of Hanover celebrating 300th birthday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover is celebrating its 300th birthday with numerous events and activities.

The county’s celebration is slated for Aug. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Hanover Courthouse. The rain date is set for Aug. 29.

Hanover County’s Museum of History and Culture will have a grand opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

There will be music, food, family-friendly activities, museum tours and reenactments.

Additional events are as follows:

Hanover Weekends at Kings Dominion: Aug. 21-22, 28-29

Classic car cruise: Sept. 11

Museum community conversation: Sept. 23

Hanover AutumnFest: Sept. 25

Scotchtown’s 300th+ anniversary and festival: Oct. 2

Veteran’s Day Observance: Nov. 11

Hanover’s Birthday: Nov. 26

Visit hanovercounty.gov/birthday for more information.

