Town of Hanover celebrating 300th birthday
Published: Aug. 12, 2021
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover is celebrating its 300th birthday with numerous events and activities.
The county’s celebration is slated for Aug. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Hanover Courthouse. The rain date is set for Aug. 29.
Hanover County’s Museum of History and Culture will have a grand opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
There will be music, food, family-friendly activities, museum tours and reenactments.
Additional events are as follows:
- Hanover Weekends at Kings Dominion: Aug. 21-22, 28-29
- Classic car cruise: Sept. 11
- Museum community conversation: Sept. 23
- Hanover AutumnFest: Sept. 25
- Scotchtown’s 300th+ anniversary and festival: Oct. 2
- Veteran’s Day Observance: Nov. 11
- Hanover’s Birthday: Nov. 26
Visit hanovercounty.gov/birthday for more information.
