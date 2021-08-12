On This Day: Deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally rocks Virginia, sparks protests nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 12, 2017, a car driven by James Fields Jr plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a young woman. The event known as the Unite the Right rally was organized by a self-proclaimed white nationalist. It drew neo-Nazi extremists, white supremacist and Ku Klux Klan members to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

James Fields Jr., who was a part of the rally, intentionally drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens more.

While chaos consumed downtown Charlottesville, a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed killing both the men inside, Lieutenant Jay Cullen and trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates.

Five years later in July 2021, Charlottesville finally removed the statue of Robert E. Lee.

Hear from survivors and the mother of Heather Heyer as well as live recordings from that dark day on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

