Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

On This Day: Deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally rocks Virginia, sparks protests nationwide

(Source: Capital News Service)
(Source: Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 12, 2017, a car driven by James Fields Jr plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a young woman. The event known as the Unite the Right rally was organized by a self-proclaimed white nationalist. It drew neo-Nazi extremists, white supremacist and Ku Klux Klan members to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

James Fields Jr., who was a part of the rally, intentionally drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens more.

While chaos consumed downtown Charlottesville, a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed killing both the men inside, Lieutenant Jay Cullen and trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates.

Five years later in July 2021, Charlottesville finally removed the statue of Robert E. Lee.

Hear from survivors and the mother of Heather Heyer as well as live recordings from that dark day on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia
Dexter Driskell
Suspect arrested after 19-year-old woman found shot to death in parking lot

Latest News

The Family Learning Series Summit will be April 28. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)
Henrico Schools requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status
Chesterfield school district 'plugs in' their new electric buses
Chesterfield ‘plugs in’ new electric buses during ceremony
Gov. Northam announces universal mask mandate for K-12 schools
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 10.5 million vaccines distributed | More than 9.6 million doses administered