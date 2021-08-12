Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities like visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.

A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday.

The requirement is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia
Dexter Driskell
Suspect arrested after 19-year-old woman found shot to death in parking lot

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
The Family Learning Series Summit will be April 28. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)
Henrico Schools requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status
A U.S. official said U.S. troops are going into Afghanistan to help evacuate some embassy...
US official: US troops going into Afghanistan to help evacuate embassy personnel
(Source: Capital News Service)
On This Day: Deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally rocks Virginia, sparks protests nationwide