Police: Three men arrested, charged for soliciting a minor using social media

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three men have been arrested and charged for soliciting a minor through social media, according to Chesterfield County police.

Police say the following men have been charged:

Arrelius D. Pleasant III, 34 of Richmond - charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Terey Hackney, 27, of Chesterfield - charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Spencer K. Williamson, 33, of Chesterfield - charged with use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Chesterfield police say detectives have arrested 24 suspects on 52 charges related to online solicitation of minors. These recent arrests all happened within the month of August.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.