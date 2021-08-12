Police: Three men arrested, charged for soliciting a minor using social media

Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three men have been arrested and charged for soliciting a minor through social media, according to Chesterfield County police.

Police say the following men have been charged:

  • Arrelius D. Pleasant III, 34 of Richmond - charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor.
  • Terey Hackney, 27, of Chesterfield - charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor.
  • Spencer K. Williamson, 33, of Chesterfield - charged with use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Chesterfield police say detectives have arrested 24 suspects on 52 charges related to online solicitation of minors. These recent arrests all happened within the month of August.

