Gov. Northam announces universal mask mandate for K-12 schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday he will require universal masking in all Virginia K-12 schools.

A portion of his press release is as follows:

“Governor Northam today announced a Public Health Emergency Order requiring universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools. This order reinforces current state law, which requires Virginia schools adhere to mitigation strategies outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of July 28, CDC guidelines include universal masking for all students, teachers, and staff. SB 1303 was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of the General Assembly earlier this year.

“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”

73 percent of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of August 10, 40.3 percent of 12-15 year-olds in Virginia and 51.7 percent of 16-17 year olds in Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive any available vaccination, which is one reason CDC updated its guidance to recommend universal masking in all K-12 schools. Masks are a proven tool to reduce in-school transmission, even in communities with high levels of spread.”

Last week, Northam did not mandate masks in schools, rather, he relied on a law passed by the General Assembly that he interpreted to say the return to in-person learning must follow guidelines.

Governor’s office full statement:

“SB 1303 was passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support. This isn’t about politics—students learn best when they are in the classroom, and masks help to protect everyone, especially kids who aren’t yet vaccinated. This law will help to keep schools open and ensure the safety of staff, teachers, and students. While the vast majority of school divisions have complied with the law, it’s clear there are a few that need additional clarification. We plan to provide that shortly, and fully expect all school districts will do the right thing.”

